Roger Marcinkowski

CHESTER — Roger J. Marcinkowski, 87, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Swansea.
Roger was born to August and Anna, nee Jany, Marcinkowski on Oct. 29, 1932, in Chester.
He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Chester, a life member of Knights of Columbus council 3790 in Chester, and a U.S. Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby May Richardet, whom he married Aug. 15, 1964, in Perryville, Missouri, and who died on Aug. 11, 2008; his parents; three brothers, Robert Marcinkowski, Augustus "Bud" Marcinkowski, and Charles Marcinkowski; and three sisters, Verona Davitz, Florence Cleary, and Marie Marcinkowski.
He is survived by four children, Andrea Creekpaum of Carbondale, Mike Marcinkowski of Lebanon, Matt Marcinkowski of Belleville, and Alison Tomlinson of Perryville, Missouri; five grandchildren; two siblings, Bertha Mae Blechle of Chester, and Betty Rose Prost of Belleville; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic School, Chester, Knights of Columbus council 3790, or to the Alzheimer's Association.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
As a final act of kindness, Roger donated his body to Saint Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri.
Memorial services will be at a later date.
Arrangements were made by George Renner and Sons Funeral Home, Belleville.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.