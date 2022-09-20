Roger Wyane Pyle

COLUMBIA, MO - Roger Wyane Pyle born Dec. 30, 1947, to Richard H. and Eloise J. Pyle. He was active in the boy scouts for many years during his youth. Roger graduated from Du Quoin High School in 1966. He was the sports columnist for the school newspaper and played guitar in a rock band that included future brother-in-law Bob Appuhn.

Roger served in the US air force from 1968-1972. He graduated from Southern Illinois University with a BA and later received a Master of Science in Education in Educational Psychology from SIU Carbondale. He worked at SIU Carbondale for their outdoor education program that combined social work with his love of nature, hiking and camping. He worked in social service agencies in California, Brown University and Columbia, MO. He was dedicated to his social service and counseling work in which his sense of humor was useful.

He always loved to laugh and make others laugh, something he got early on in life from his mom and dad. Later in life Roger took great pleasure in spending time with his family. He enjoyed spending time with his wife Nonnie and their dogs at their home in the country where they hosted many family gatherings.

He was a devoted grandpa who took every opportunity to spend quality time with each of his grandchildren. Being surrounded by family, even in his final days, was his greatest joy.

Preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Nonnie Flavell; step-daughters: Kristin and her husband Bobby Baker, Maria and her husband Jon Logan; grandchildren: Celeste (James) Harling, Andrew, Jared (Colby), Kalea and Spencer Baker, Michaela (Santi) Padruno, Breanna (Darrien) Dickey, Madisyn and Jayden Logan; and great-grandson Bumi Baker; his brother Richard (Dick) Pyle; sister Laurie Bodeker; niece Elizabeth Bodeker; and nephews: Michael Bodeker, Max (Maggie) Pyle and great-nephews Nolan and Warren Pyle.

A Celebration of Life will be from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Nifong Park, Gehrke Shelter, 3579 Ponderosa Street, Columbia, MO 65201.