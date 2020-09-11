 Skip to main content
Rohney Eugene Bacon
Rohney Eugene Bacon

Rohney Eugene Bacon

Bacon

CLEBURNE — Rohney Eugene Bacon, 65, of Cleburne, passed away Sept. 8, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri, surrounded by his wife and daughters.

His wishes were to be cremated with a private family service.

For a full obituary, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.

