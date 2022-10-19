Rolland "Dan" Patch

1930 - 2022

CARBONDALE — Rolland "Dan" Patch, 92, passed away on Oct. 15, 2022, in Carbondale surrounded by his loving family.

Dan was born on June 15, 1930, in Smithshire, IL, to Wilbur and Esther (Brent) Patch. Dan married Joan Lang on April 15, 1951, in Roseville, IL. She preceded him in death on July 4, 2009.

Dan served his country in the U.S. Navy stationed in San Diego, CA. He worked for Country Financial as a claim adjuster for 39 years. He was kind, gentle and funny. Dan loved fishing on the Mississippi River at his retirement home in New Boston, IL, playing cards, and spending time with his family.

Dan is survived by his sons, Dave (Kathryn) Patch of Hammond, OR, Jeff (Jim Claussen) Patch of San Francisco, CA and John (Amy) Patch of Neponset, IL, and daughter, Lori (Jeff) Martin of Carbondale; six grandchildren, Amber Patch (Brandon) Troxell, Seth Patch, Danielle Lawrence, Robert Garrett, Drake Martin, and Avery Martin; and nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan; brother and sister-in-law, Harold (Delores) Patch, sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth Ann (Don) Gerard; and grandson, Sgt. Schuyler Patch.

A celebration of life open house will be held on at 4 pm Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Flemish American Club 313 N. Burr Blvd. Kewanee, IL. Private graveside services were held at Pleasant View Cemetery in Kewanee.

Memorials may be made in Dan's name to Patchy's Toy Drive and can be mailed to: 237 Tenney Street, Kewanee, IL 61443.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

To leave a story or memory of Dan visit www.meredithfh.com.