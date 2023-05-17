Ronald Hamberg

June 22, 1945 - May 13, 2023

CARBONDALE - Ronald Hamberg, 77, of Carbondale, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at his home.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Carterville, with Fr. Joseph Brown officiating. Private burial will be held. Visitation will begin after 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville.

Memorial contributions can be made to Friends of Crab Orchard Wildlife Refuge.

Ronald was the husband of Lorraine (Masterson) Hamberg; father of Felicia Hamberg; dear grandfather, brother, and friend.

He was the production manager at WSIL TV for over 32 years.

For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.