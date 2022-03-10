Ronald Kirby

COLP — Local Colp historian and retired government executive Ronald Kirby passed away on March 4, 2022, at the age of 89.

Ron was born in Colp, IL, to Toledo Kirby and Hester Inez Mayes. He earned a degree in accounting from the University of Dayton and launched an impressive 32 year career as an executive with the IRS, ultimately being recognized by President George H.W. Bush for his many achievements.

In retirement, Ron researched Colp's history and organized various community improvement and preservation projects. He donated his research, "The Ronald Kirby Collection," to Southern Illinois University.

His generous spirit and remarkable ability to tell a captivating tale was a gift to all. Ron is survived by his wife, Marjorie; sons: David and Christopher; daughter, Rhonda; grandchildren: Daynon, Dylan, Taylor, Michael, Alexis, Sydney, Ashleigh, and Chloe; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Colp, IL.

Burial will follow in Colp-Dewmaine Cemetery in Dewmaine, IL.

Jackson Funeral Home of Carbondale is in charge of arrangements.