MURPHYSBORO — Ronald Kujawa, 71, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, in Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the funeral home, with Pastor Josh Wehrmeier officiating. Burial will follow in De Soto City Cemetery.

Service information

Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
G Meredith Funeral Home
300 South University Ave.,
Carbondale, IL 62901
Feb 29
Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
3:00PM
G Meredith Funeral Home
300 South University Ave.,
Carbondale, IL 62901
