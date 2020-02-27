MURPHYSBORO — Ronald Kujawa, 71, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, in Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the funeral home, with Pastor Josh Wehrmeier officiating. Burial will follow in De Soto City Cemetery.