Ronald L. Williams
1941 - 2021
MURPHYSBORO — Ronald L. Williams, 79, of Murphysboro, passed away at his residence in Murphysboro, Illinois, on Friday, July 2, 2021. Ron was born on October 30, 1941, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Oren L. and Ruby Irene (Patterson) Williams. He married the love of his life, Eileen Karch on November 29, 1980, and she survives.
He leaves behind his sister Sandra Wilson; six daughters: Merle Taylor and husband Virgil, Ronda Williams and partner Joe West, Jennifer Earls and husband Tony, Mary Schanzle-Stack and husband Greg, Carolyn Leftridge and husband Brian, and Beth Richardson; ten grandchildren: Ben Gordon, Aaron (Brandy) Taylor, Madison (Phillip) Glodo, Heather Williams, Eben (Francesca) Brooks, Cameron (Charlotte) Tucker, Elisha Richardson, Elexis Richardson, Brady LeGrand, and Josephine Earls; and four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. All of these he loved deeply.
He is preceded in death by his son, Joseph Lee Williams and grandson, Payton Joseph LeGrand.
Ronald was a U.S. Air Force Veteran who served during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Murphysboro and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He also was a member of the Paul Stout American Legion Post # 127.
Ron worked at several places in the area; he was a regional manager for both the former Grandpa John's and the Marion Pepsi Corp; he was an owner of Fredrick J's and City Wide Maintenance; and worked as a manager at Sears in Electronics and Appliances.
Known for his positive outlook and servant heart, he served as a Murphysboro Alderman and then, from 2000 until 2012, as Mayor of Murphysboro. Mr. Williams received the "Citizen of the Year" of Murphysboro in 2013. His desire to serve the community and the fact that he has "never met a stranger" led him to work for many years at the First Bank and Trust of Murphysboro, from where he retired in 2018.
Visitation will be held at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Murphysboro from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday with a memorial mass at the church held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. Burial will be at St. Andrew Cemetery with Military Services conducted by the Paul Stout American Legion Post # 127.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Murphysboro Food Pantry or the Hospice of Southern Illinois, Inc.
For more information, please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.