Ronald L. Williams

1941 - 2021

MURPHYSBORO — Ronald L. Williams, 79, of Murphysboro, passed away at his residence in Murphysboro, Illinois, on Friday, July 2, 2021. Ron was born on October 30, 1941, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Oren L. and Ruby Irene (Patterson) Williams. He married the love of his life, Eileen Karch on November 29, 1980, and she survives.

He leaves behind his sister Sandra Wilson; six daughters: Merle Taylor and husband Virgil, Ronda Williams and partner Joe West, Jennifer Earls and husband Tony, Mary Schanzle-Stack and husband Greg, Carolyn Leftridge and husband Brian, and Beth Richardson; ten grandchildren: Ben Gordon, Aaron (Brandy) Taylor, Madison (Phillip) Glodo, Heather Williams, Eben (Francesca) Brooks, Cameron (Charlotte) Tucker, Elisha Richardson, Elexis Richardson, Brady LeGrand, and Josephine Earls; and four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. All of these he loved deeply.

He is preceded in death by his son, Joseph Lee Williams and grandson, Payton Joseph LeGrand.

Ronald was a U.S. Air Force Veteran who served during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Murphysboro and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He also was a member of the Paul Stout American Legion Post # 127.