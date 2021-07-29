Ronald Lee Dameron
MARION - Ronald Lee Dameron, 78, of Marion, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 7:14 a.m. peacefully at home.
Memorial services will be Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin McNeely officiating. Military rites will be presented by members of the VFW Post #1301, American Legion Post #147 and Air Force funeral honors team. Following the service a luncheon will be held at the Elks in Marion.
For those who prefer memorials may be made to the Veteran's Honor Flight or Grange Hall Freewill Baptist Church. Envelopes will be available and accepted at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home, 800 North Market Street, Marion, Illinois 62959.
