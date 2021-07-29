Ronald Lee Dameron

Memorial services will be Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin McNeely officiating. Military rites will be presented by members of the VFW Post #1301, American Legion Post #147 and Air Force funeral honors team. Following the service a luncheon will be held at the Elks in Marion.