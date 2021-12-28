Ronald R. Evans
MARION — Ronald R. Evans, age 77, of Marion, IL, passed away peacefully at 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in the Integrity Healthcare Center of Herrin, IL.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.
The graveside committal service will be at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion, with Jim Cockburn presiding.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service should gather at the cemetery prior to 10:45 a.m.
The family requests for those who prefer, memorial contributions be given to "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the cemetery and funeral home.
For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.
