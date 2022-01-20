Ronald R. "Ronnie" McKinney

MARION — Ronald R. "Ronnie" McKinney, age 80, of Marion, IL, passed away suddenly at 6:51 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, in Heartland Regional Medical Center of Marion, IL.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL. The visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, at the funeral home. Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Freedom Cemetery south of Marion, IL.

Military honors will be accorded at the graveside by members of Marion V.F.W. Heyde Pillow Post No. 1301 Funeral Honors Detail and members of the United States Air Force Funeral Honors Detail.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to either or both; "Marion First Baptist Church" and/or "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory please visit our website at www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

Due to the executive order by the Governor of Illinois, for all those attending the visitation and funeral service inside, the wearing of a face mask and practice of social distancing is suggested.