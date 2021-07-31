CHATHAM — Ronald W. Provart, 77, of Chatham, passed away on July 27, 2021, at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on October 24, 1943, in Tamaroa, Illinois to Bernis Provart and Arline Krone Provart. Ronald married Sandra Darrough on February 12, 1965, in Coulterville, Illinois, and she preceded him in death on June 26, 2014.

Mr. Provart is survived by two sons: Patrick (Karen) Provart and Paul (Angie) Provart both of Chatham; five grandsons: John, Joshua, Evan, Ian and Dylan, five siblings: Barbara Price of Phoenix, AZ, Wayne (Sharon) Provart of Naples, FL, Robert (Pat) Provart of Louden, TN, Beverly (Terry) Boschert and Roger Provart both of Springfield, VA; one brother-in-law, Bob Ortiz of Pensacola, FL and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Ortiz.

Ronald was a U.S. Army Veteran and had worked for various insurance companies for fifty two years. He was a member of Kiwanis International serving as a District Lieutenant Governor and was the recipient of the Dr. Luis V. Amador Medallion and the George F. Hixson Fellow Award. Ronald enjoyed golf, supporting the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and attending Cherry Hills Church for thirty two years.