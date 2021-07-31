CHATHAM — Ronald W. Provart, 77, of Chatham, passed away on July 27, 2021, at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on October 24, 1943, in Tamaroa, Illinois to Bernis Provart and Arline Krone Provart. Ronald married Sandra Darrough on February 12, 1965, in Coulterville, Illinois, and she preceded him in death on June 26, 2014.
Mr. Provart is survived by two sons: Patrick (Karen) Provart and Paul (Angie) Provart both of Chatham; five grandsons: John, Joshua, Evan, Ian and Dylan, five siblings: Barbara Price of Phoenix, AZ, Wayne (Sharon) Provart of Naples, FL, Robert (Pat) Provart of Louden, TN, Beverly (Terry) Boschert and Roger Provart both of Springfield, VA; one brother-in-law, Bob Ortiz of Pensacola, FL and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Ortiz.
Ronald was a U.S. Army Veteran and had worked for various insurance companies for fifty two years. He was a member of Kiwanis International serving as a District Lieutenant Governor and was the recipient of the Dr. Luis V. Amador Medallion and the George F. Hixson Fellow Award. Ronald enjoyed golf, supporting the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and attending Cherry Hills Church for thirty two years.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Cherry Hills Church, 2125 Woodside Road with burial to follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery. The service can also be viewed online by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/events/337709768066918.
The family will greet friends from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Fellowship of Christian Athletes, 5258 South Sixth Street, Suite A, Springfield, IL., 62703, or to the charity of the donor's choice and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.