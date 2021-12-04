Ronald Wayne Malone

Jan. 27, 1936 - Dec. 1, 2021

BENTON — Ronald Wayne Malone, 85, of Benton passed away Wednesday evening, Dec. 1, 2021, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Saint Louis, MO.

He was born in Benton, IL, on Jan. 27, 1936, the son of Levern "Sie" and Ethel (Armstrong) Malone.

He married Linda L. Simpson on July 6, 1962, at the First Baptist Church in Thompsonville, IL, officiated by Reverend John West. They were married for 59 years. Ronald owned and operated Malone's Sawmill and Farm for 62 years. He served two years in the U. S. Army in Germany where he was on the Rifle team. Mr. Malone was the longest living member of the Forest Missionary Baptist Church in Benton for 73 years.

Mr. Malone is survived by his wife, Linda; and son and daughter: Scott Malone and wife Michele (Grove) of Benton, IL, Jami Mitchell and husband Matt of Wentzville, MO; two granddaughters: Kayla Malone and Emilee Mitchell; two nephews: Dale McClerren and Jesse Simpson; two nieces: Dawnette (McClerren) Raubach and Stephanie (Ellbogen) Hirschboeck; one Brother-in-law, Brad Simpson.

Mr. Malone was preceded in death by his parents; and by his sister, Jeanne Ellbogen; father and mother-in-law, Omer and Gladys Simpson; brother and sister-in-law,: Norman and Donna McClerren; sister-in-law, Dana Simpson; and best friend, Steve Overturf.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a service to be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Morton & Johnston Funeral Home in Benton. A Graveside funeral service will be held a 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, in the Masonic & Odd Fellows Cemetery in Benton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Malone's Memory to the Forest Missionary Baptist Church, Route 1, Benton, IL, 62812.

For more information or to send online condolences please visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com.