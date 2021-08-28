Ronnie E. "Ron" Harmon

PITTSBURG — Ronnie E. "Ron" Harmon, age 74, of rural Pittsburg, IL, passed away peacefully with his family near, at 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in Herrin Hospital of Herrin, IL.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be on Sunday, August 29, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Following the visitation, the funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will follow near his parents in Maplewood Cemetery of Marion, IL.

Military honors will be accorded at the graveside by members of Marion VFW Heyde Pillow Post No. 1301 Funeral Honors Detail and members of the United States Army Funeral Honors Detail.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.