Ronnie Robbins
1946 - 2023
ENERGY – Ronnie Robbins, age 76 of Energy, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 in Marion, Illinois with his wife and two daughters by his side.
Visitation Service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Crain Funeral Home - Egyptian Chapel.
Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Crain Funeral Home - Egyptian Chapel with Pastor Steve Utley officiating. Full Military Rites will be afforded.
Entombment will follow the funeral service at Egyptian Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that memorials be made to the American Heart Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Funeral Home.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.