Ronnie Robbins

  0

1946 - 2023

ENERGY – Ronnie Robbins, age 76 of Energy, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 in Marion, Illinois with his wife and two daughters by his side.

Visitation Service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Crain Funeral Home - Egyptian Chapel.

Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Crain Funeral Home - Egyptian Chapel with Pastor Steve Utley officiating. Full Military Rites will be afforded.

Entombment will follow the funeral service at Egyptian Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that memorials be made to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Funeral Home.

