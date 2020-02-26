THOMPSONVILLE — Rosaline Louise Crofford, 97, passed away at 1:19 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Stonebridge Senior Living Center in Benton, surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 11, 1922, to Edward and Minnie (Anderson) Alexander in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Rosaline was a homemaker.
On Oct. 6, 1945, she married Leonard Crofford in Hammond, Indiana. To this union they had five children. Rosaline and Leonard lived in Thompsonville.
Rosaline was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Her family meant the world to her and she enjoyed baking them cookies. She loved playing board games and cards and was very competitive. She enjoyed fishing and big table puzzles.
She is survived by her loving spouse of 75 years, Leonard Crofford; four children, Ronnie Crofford of West City, Diane Lenz and husband, Larry, of Galesburg, Leonard Crofford and wife, Gail, of Lake Village, Indiana, and Sharon Wright and husband, Ron, of Bailey, Colorado; 12 grandchildren, Ronnie Crofford and wife, Uney, Mark Crofford and wife, Pat, Scott Crofford, Jamie Marlow and wife, Annette, Michelle Early, Josh Marlow and wife, Misty, Derrek Crofford and wife, Christie, Jonathan Crofford and wife, Tina, Brandon Wright, Ashley Murphy and husband, Shawn, Bradly Wright, Kaily Wright; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Luhman.
Rosaline was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Minnie Alexander; one daughter, Connie Watson; one grandson, Rod Watson; and 11 brothers and sisters.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pate Funeral Home, 301 S. Main St., in Benton.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Pate Funeral Home in Benton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Howard Johnson, officiating. Burial will follow services in Denning Cemetery in West Frankfort.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be given at www.patefh.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
301 South Main Street
Benton, IL 62812
10:00AM-11:00AM
301 South Main Street
Benton, IL 62812
