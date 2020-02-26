THOMPSONVILLE — Rosaline Louise Crofford, 97, passed away at 1:19 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Stonebridge Senior Living Center in Benton, surrounded by her family.

She was born on May 11, 1922, to Edward and Minnie (Anderson) Alexander in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Rosaline was a homemaker.

On Oct. 6, 1945, she married Leonard Crofford in Hammond, Indiana. To this union they had five children. Rosaline and Leonard lived in Thompsonville.

Rosaline was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Her family meant the world to her and she enjoyed baking them cookies. She loved playing board games and cards and was very competitive. She enjoyed fishing and big table puzzles.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}