MARION — Rose Evelyn Stout, 72, passed away at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, in Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home in Herrin, with the Rev. Linda Godfrey officiating. Burial will follow at Egyptian Memorial Gardens in Energy. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Set. 4, at the funeral home. Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus, social distancing is advised and the wearing of masks is encouraged.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or SIH Cancer Institute of Carterville and will be accepted at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home, 201 S. 13th St., Herrin, Illinois 62948.
