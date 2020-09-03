 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rose Evelyn Stout
0 entries

Rose Evelyn Stout

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARION — Rose Evelyn Stout, 72, passed away at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, in Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home in Herrin, with the Rev. Linda Godfrey officiating. Burial will follow at Egyptian Memorial Gardens in Energy. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Set. 4, at the funeral home. Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus, social distancing is advised and the wearing of masks is encouraged.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or SIH Cancer Institute of Carterville and will be accepted at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home, 201 S. 13th St., Herrin, Illinois 62948.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News