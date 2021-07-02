 Skip to main content
Rose M. Bartens
STEELEVILLE – Rose M. Bartens, 79, of Steeleville, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Memorial Hospital, Chester, IL.

Visitation will be held at Wilson's Funeral Home, Steeleville, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., on Friday, July 2, 2021, 7:30 – 9:00 a.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021, and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Steeleville, with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m., with Reverend Mark E. Harriss officiating. Burial services will immediately follow at St. Mark's Lutheran Cemetery, Steeleville.

Memorials may be given to St. Mark's General Fund or St. Mark's LWML and can be mailed to Wilson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217, Steeleville, IL 62288. To sign the guestbook, visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net.

