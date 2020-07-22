× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Rose Rita Hogan, of Carbondale and Chatham, passed away at home on July 17, 2020. She was 98 years old.

Rose was born Jan. 2, 1922, in Chicago, to John and Mary Hogan. She was their eldest child. Rose was a devoted teacher in Chicago public schools for many years and retired to Carbondale in the early 1990s.

She was an active member of the St. Francis Xavier parish.

Rose loved living in Southern Illinois and treasured her many friends in the Carbondale community.

She is survived by seven nieces and two nephews, as well as numerous other family members and friends. Her siblings Tom, Joan and Dennis preceded her in death, as did five nephews, one niece and two grandnieces.

Viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church at 303 S. Poplar St., in Carbondale. This will be followed by a Funeral Mass beginning at 10:30 a.m. Wearing of face masks and social distancing will be observed. Interment will be at 1 p.m. in St. Andrew's Cemetery in Murphysboro. Father Robert Flannery will be officiating.

The family holds dear and appreciates all of Rose's many wonderful and supportive friends in the Carbondale community.