Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Revs. Dwayne Sheumaker and Ryan Tackett officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Carterville. Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.