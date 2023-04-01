Rosemarie (Bogard) Howerton
Jan. 20, 1930 - March 28, 2023
CARTERVILLE – Rosemarie (Bogard) Howerton, 93, of Carterville, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Herrin Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Revs. Dwayne Sheumaker and Ryan Tackett officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Carterville. Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Carterville First Baptist Church Building Fund.
For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.
