Rosemary L. Clam

Dec. 9, 1951 - Nov. 5, 2022

CARBONDALE – Rosemary "Rose" Clam, 70, of Carbondale, IL passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, after a brave 14-year battle with Alzheimer's.

Rose was the daughter of Mary and Rudolf Schierer of Chicago, loving wife to James Clam, devoted mother to Daisy and Tim, doting grammy to Vio and Hannah, and a friend to many.

She is survived by husband Jim; daughter, Daisy and husband Mike; and their children: Vio and Hannah; sister-in-law, Marie Clam; brother-in-law, Chick Clam and his wife Ginny; brother-in-law, Joe Clam and his wife Suzie; sister-in-law, Jo Schierer; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Rudolf, son Timothy; and brothers: Ronald, Raymond, and Kenneth and his wife Judith.

In lieu of gifts, the family requests donations be made in Rose's memory to the Alzheimer's Association.

A memorial will be planned in the future.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements. For more information and to read the full obituary, visit www.meredithfh.com.