Rowena Peeler

1934- 2021

DONGOLA — Rowena Peeler, 87, of Dongola, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at Delmar Gardens South in St. Louis.

She was born January 3, 1934 in Bismark, Missouri, the daughter of Riley and Alta (Alexander) Rainwater.

Survivors include her daughter, LA 'Nora (Roger) Eddleman; a stepdaughter, Theresa (Dennis) Maze; a stepson, Stanley (Pam) Peeler; a daughter-in-law, Kaye Holliman; a sister-in-law, Marge Rainwater; a grandson, Morgan Hellman; a great-granddaughter, Mayven Hellman, and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Peeler; a son, Grant Holliman; a daughter, Linda Hellman; and a brother, Virgil Rainwater.

Funeral Service will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home in Dongola. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until the time of service with Pastor Ed Falgout officiating. Interment will take place at the American Legion Cemetery in Dongola. Crain Funeral Home in Dongola is entrusted with arrangements.

To view the full obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family visitwww.crainsonline.com.