Roxanna K. Musgrave

May 8, 1956 - March 25, 2023

ENERGY — Roxanna K. Musgrave, 66, passed away at her home in Energy, IL, March 25, 2023. She was born in Elgin, IL to Raymond and Evelyn (Dawson) Musgrave who preceded her in death. She is survived by sister Vanessa Musgrave of San Antonio, TX and many family and friends.

Visitation will be Friday March 31, 2023 at the Lone Oak Baptist Church in Energy from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. with funeral service at 7 p.m. Burial and graveside service will be Saturday April 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery in Fairfield, IL. Van Natta Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Roxie received a master's degree from Southern Baptist Seminary, Louisville, KY. She worked for WPS Insurance Co. and later for the Carterville IL water department. She was an active, longtime member of Lone Oak Baptist church where she was the church pianist as well as many other roles. Roxie was an active member of Strong Survivors cancer rehab group in Carbondale, IL.