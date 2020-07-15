Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CARBONDALE — Roy E. Abrahamson, Ed.D, 91, of Carbondale, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, in Manor Court.

Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

For more information or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.