CARBONDALE — Roy E. Abrahamson, Ed.D, 91, of Carbondale, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, in Manor Court.

Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

For more information or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Roy Abrahamson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

