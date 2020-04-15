JONESBORO — Roy E. Walker, 61, died Friday, April 10, 2020, in Union County Hospital in Anna.
He was born Feb. 24, 1959, to Henry Curtis and Betty Jean (Aaron) Walker.
He married Christina Smith on Oct. 3, 2014. She survives.
Roy is survived by his wife, Christina; one daughter, Marria Walker of Dongola and one son, Curtis (Andrea) Walker of Jonesboro; two grandchildren, Dylan and Lydia Walker of Jonesboro; two sisters, Connie (Kent) Boyd and Sharon Abernathy, both of Jonesboro; one brother, Monty Walker of St. Louis; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Roy proudly served in the U.S. Army.
He retired from Union County Ambulance Service in 2017. He currently served the Mounds and Jonesboro communities as a police officer.
He enjoyed building, repairing and shooting guns. He also enjoyed fishing, cars, war reenactments and participating in local pool leagues.
Cremation rites will be accorded and no public service will be conducted at this time.
Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Jonesboro is in charge of arrangements.
To leave online condolences for the family, visit www.rendlemanhileamnfh.com.
