EAST PEORIA — Roy Howard Biggs Sr, 92, of East Peoria passed away at 6:20 a.m. Monday morning, Feb. 24, 2020, at Unity Point Hospital with his family by his side as he took his last breath.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb 29, at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher with Rev. Kurt Jensen officiating.

Visitation will be on Saturday from noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m.

Roy will be laid to rest next to his wife Iona in the Mulkeytown Cemetery.

