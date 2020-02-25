EAST PEORIA — Roy Howard Biggs Sr, 92, of East Peoria passed away at 6:20 a.m. Monday morning, Feb. 24, 2020, at Unity Point Hospital with his family by his side as he took his last breath.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb 29, at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher with Rev. Kurt Jensen officiating.
Visitation will be on Saturday from noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m.
Roy will be laid to rest next to his wife Iona in the Mulkeytown Cemetery.
