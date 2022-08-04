CENTRALIA — Roy Junior Barth, 97, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 1:14 a.m., July 31, 2022 at Centralia Manor in Centralia, Illinois. A Visitation will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hughey Funeral Home in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Call Hughey Funeral Home at 618-242-3348 or visit hugheyfh.com for further information.