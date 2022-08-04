 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roy Junior Barth

  • 0

Roy Junior Barth

September 30, 1924 - July 31, 2022

CENTRALIA — Roy Junior Barth, 97, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 1:14 a.m., July 31, 2022 at Centralia Manor in Centralia, Illinois. A Visitation will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hughey Funeral Home in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Call Hughey Funeral Home at 618-242-3348 or visit hugheyfh.com for further information.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Unprecedented rain causes severe flooding in Pakistan’s largest city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News