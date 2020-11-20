MAKANDA — Roy L. Walker, 81, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

He was born May 14, 1939, in Wolf Lake, the son of Leo Curtis and Retha Isabel (Farmer) Walker.

He and Linda Vincent were united in marriage on Aug. 14, 1960, in Wolf Lake Methodist Church.

Roy is survived by his wife, Linda of Makanda; one daughter, Angela Walker of Makanda; an aunt, Margie Abernathy of Wolf Lake; sister-in-law, Carolyn (Bill) Stephens of Aurora; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Vincent of Phoenix, Arizona; sister-in-law, Carolyn Vincent of Makanda; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Golbern and Mildred Vincent; two brothers, Henry (Betty) Walker and Bobby Walker; two sisters, Shirley (Wayne) Wright, and Georgia Ellen Walker; nine brothers-in law, Arthur (Millie), Charles (Ruth), Russell, Golbern, Robert, Ira, Larry, Garry and Kenneth Vincent; and one sister-in-law, Frieda (Gene) Webb.

Roy graduated from Shawnee High School in Wolf Lake in 1957. He served in the U.S. Army from January 1963 to December 1964.

He was an electronics technician and owner of Roy Walker Communications, Inc. from 1975 until his retirement in June 2018.