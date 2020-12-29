CARBONDALE — Roy Wesley Robinson, 80, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Manor Court Nursing Home.
He was born March 30, 1940, to Raymond John and Rosa Evelina (Neace) Robinson in Sand Ridge. In 1957, he married Barbara Clover. They had five children, four sons and a daughter. After 25 years of marriage they got a divorce and both married other people. He spent most of his life as a masonry contractor. After 35 years they were both single again. Roy had Parkinson's disease and dementia and he needed help with daily activities, so they were married again in 2018. Eventually he had to go to the nursing home. He was there for nine months when he passed away.
He leaves a wife, Barbara; daughter, Seelie Ann Robinson of Linden, North Carolina; sons, Tracy Robinson and friend, Jean Felty of Pomona, Charles Wesley (Sandy) Robinson, and John Ray (Barbara) Robinson, both of Murphysboro and Paul Brian (Robin) Robinson of Elkville; one stepdaughter, Elizabeth Carruthers, still living at home in Carbondale; 16 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren; sisters, Tillie Walker, Radean Miller and Gladys Chancey; a brother, Charles “Chuck” Robinson; other relatives and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by both his parents; sisters, Juanita Johnson and Alice Wyatt; four nephews; and two nieces. Graveside Services for Roy Robinson will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park, with the Rev. Charles Allen officiating. Interment will follow. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the cemetery.
Social distancing guidelines and the wearing of face masks will be required.
Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
