Roy Wesley Robinson

He was born March 30, 1940, to Raymond John and Rosa Evelina (Neace) Robinson in Sand Ridge. In 1957, he married Barbara Clover. They had five children, four sons and a daughter. After 25 years of marriage they got a divorce and both married other people. He spent most of his life as a masonry contractor. After 35 years they were both single again. Roy had Parkinson's disease and dementia and he needed help with daily activities, so they were married again in 2018. Eventually he had to go to the nursing home. He was there for nine months when he passed away.