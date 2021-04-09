Ruby J. Dallas and Billy Kie Dallas

Ruby J. Dallas & Billy Kie Dallas
MURPHYSBORO – Ruby J. Dallas, 90, of Murphysboro, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale. Billy Kie Dallas, 63, of Murphysboro, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at home.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Ava Evergreen Cemetery, with Rev. Jim Easton officiating. Burial will follow. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
