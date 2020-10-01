HERRIN — Ruby Joyce Grenco, 84, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Angel Acres Assisted Living in Marion.
Ruby was retired from John A. Logan College as a defensive driving instructor.
Surviving is her daughter, Toni Grenco of Herrin; one brother, Jim Grenco of California; and one granddaughter, Brittany Hargus of Herrin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Andrew Grenco; one daughter, Stephanie Eve Grenco; two sisters; one brother; and her parents.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, in Herrin City Cemetery, with the Rev. John Holst officiating. Burial will follow.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.