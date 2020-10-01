 Skip to main content
HERRIN — Ruby Joyce Grenco, 84, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Angel Acres Assisted Living in Marion.

Ruby was retired from John A. Logan College as a defensive driving instructor.

Surviving is her daughter, Toni Grenco of Herrin; one brother, Jim Grenco of California; and one granddaughter, Brittany Hargus of Herrin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Andrew Grenco; one daughter, Stephanie Eve Grenco; two sisters; one brother; and her parents.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, in Herrin City Cemetery, with the Rev. John Holst officiating. Burial will follow.

Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.

