Rudell (Short) Newcomb

1950 - 2021

BENTON — Rudell (Short) Newcomb, 92, of Benton passed away at 12:59 P.M. on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Herrin Hospital.

She was born in Ewing, IL, on January 30, 1929, the daughter of Harry Lee and Juanita (Burklow) Smith.

She married Walter Lee "Jerk" Newcomb in Arkansas on October 25, 1950, and he preceded her in death on June 13, 2011.

She enjoyed playing cards, crosswords and word searches and especially being with her family.

Mrs. Newcomb is survived by her: son Mike and Kathy (Williams) Newcomb of West Frankfort; grandchildren: Shawn and Shauna (Hawkins) Yadloski of Vienna, Trisha Robertson of Benton, Janet (Gilbreath) Fletcher and husband Bill of Sesser; great-grandchildren: Gracelyn and Griffin Yadloski of Vienna, Carly, Kayla, Kamryn and Colton Robertson of Benton, Bree Anna Fletcher of Sesser; brother-in-law Ronald Lee Newcomb of Ewing; son-in-law Bill Gilbreath of Benton; nephew: Greg Goodman of Evansville, IN; special cousins: Jerry and wife Jody Page of Marion, Suzy and husband Terry Drake of Marion.