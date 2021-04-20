Rudell (Short) Newcomb
1950 - 2021
BENTON — Rudell (Short) Newcomb, 92, of Benton passed away at 12:59 P.M. on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Herrin Hospital.
She was born in Ewing, IL, on January 30, 1929, the daughter of Harry Lee and Juanita (Burklow) Smith.
She married Walter Lee "Jerk" Newcomb in Arkansas on October 25, 1950, and he preceded her in death on June 13, 2011.
She enjoyed playing cards, crosswords and word searches and especially being with her family.
Mrs. Newcomb is survived by her: son Mike and Kathy (Williams) Newcomb of West Frankfort; grandchildren: Shawn and Shauna (Hawkins) Yadloski of Vienna, Trisha Robertson of Benton, Janet (Gilbreath) Fletcher and husband Bill of Sesser; great-grandchildren: Gracelyn and Griffin Yadloski of Vienna, Carly, Kayla, Kamryn and Colton Robertson of Benton, Bree Anna Fletcher of Sesser; brother-in-law Ronald Lee Newcomb of Ewing; son-in-law Bill Gilbreath of Benton; nephew: Greg Goodman of Evansville, IN; special cousins: Jerry and wife Jody Page of Marion, Suzy and husband Terry Drake of Marion.
Mrs. Newcomb was preceded in death by her parents, sister Mary Evelyn (Smith) Goodman, husband Walter, daughter Patricia Lynn Gilbreath and nephew Gary Goodman.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Morton & Johnston Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Minor officiating. Burial will be in the Masonic & Odd Fellows Cemetery in Benton. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
We ask everyone attending the services to be considerate of others and to practice social distancing. We are limited to 50 people in our building at a time, and masks are recommended.
For more information or to send online condolences, please visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.