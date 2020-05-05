Russell F. Trimble
Russell F. Trimble

CARBONDALE — Russell F. Trimble, 97, passed away peacefully at his residence in Carbondale surrounded by his loving family.

Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Carbondale is entrusted with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Russell Trimble as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

