Russell Fay Trimble Jr.

He served in the U.S. Navy at the end of World War II and then earned his bachelor's of science and doctorate in chemistry from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He was proud to trace his chemical genealogy to Antoine Lavoisier.

A professor in the SIUC Chemistry Department from 1954 to 1993, he taught the introductory chemistry sequence, upper level inorganic chemistry courses, and chemical literature. He served on numerous departmental, college and university committees, including the Pre-Health Professions Advisory Committee. He was the faculty advisor to the Beta Psi chapter of Alpha Chi Sigma, the chemistry fraternity, and a 72-year member of the American Chemistry Society with a particular love for the History of Chemistry division. He also belonged to the Society of the Sigma Xi, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Association of University Professors, the Illinois Academy of Science, the American Translators Association, the National Science Teachers Association, and was a Fellow of the American Institute of Chemists. He enjoyed judging science fairs at the local and state level. He translated scientific articles from Russian and German to English. The sound of his typing in the evenings sent us to sleep many nights.