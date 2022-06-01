Russell P. Spencer
CARTERVILLE — Russell P. Spencer, 90, of Carterville, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Parkway Manor in Marion.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Rev. Brad Harlow officiating. Burial with military rites will be at Shiloh Cemetery in Whittington. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church or Gum Drops.
He is beloved husband of, Delores Spencer; father of: Dennis (Kim) Spencer, David (Donna) Spencer, Craig (Suzanne) Spencer, and Duane (Kelly) Spencer.
For more information, visit www.rigginpillatschburkefh.com.
