Russell P. Spencer

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Rev. Brad Harlow officiating. Burial with military rites will be at Shiloh Cemetery in Whittington. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, at the funeral home.