SPRINGFIELD -- Russell W. Martin, 82, of Springfield, died at 4:49 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Concordia Christian Village.

Russell was born Sept. 27, 1938, in Carbondale, the son of Glenn “Abe” and Elise French Martin. He married Sara “Sally” Hoye on June 14, 1959, in Carbondale. Russell graduated from Carbondale Community High School in 1956 where he was inducted into the Carbondale Community High School Athletic Hall of Fame and the Hall of Achievement.

He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois in 1960. While at University of Illinois, he was a letterman in both football and baseball.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Russell was a Professional Engineer and was the founder of Martin Engineering Company in 1982 and was one of the founders of Panther Creek Country Club. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, American Business Club, Island Bay Yacht Club, Illini Country Club, and the Illinois Society of Professional Engineers where he received the Engineer of the Year Award. Russell was also a member of the University of Illinois IFund and Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He was a youth basketball and baseball coach.