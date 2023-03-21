She is survived by her son, Robert, and his wife, Stephanie, of Scottsdale, AZ and four grandchildren, Chris Berrong of Tampa, FL, Brandi (Bourque) Melloy and her husband, Luke, of Chicago, and Trey and TJ Bourque of Du Quoin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Mary Gregory, and her brother, Robert (Bob) Gregory.