Ruth A. (Gregory) Bourque
Aug. 28, 1939 - Mar. 10, 2023
LAKELAND, FL – Ruth A. (Gregory) Bourque, 83, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2023, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, FL.
She is survived by her son, Robert, and his wife, Stephanie, of Scottsdale, AZ and four grandchildren, Chris Berrong of Tampa, FL, Brandi (Bourque) Melloy and her husband, Luke, of Chicago, and Trey and TJ Bourque of Du Quoin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Mary Gregory, and her brother, Robert (Bob) Gregory.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Masonic and Oddfellows Cemetery in Benton. Lakeland Funeral Home in Lakeland, FL assisted the family with arrangements.
