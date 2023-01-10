Ruth A. Reid

1937 - 2022

EVANSTON – Ruth A. Reid, age 85, of Evanston, IL, formerly of Bonita Springs, FL, Oakbrook Terrace, IL and Carbondale, IL passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at home.

She was born on Sept. 11, 1937 in Granite City, IL to Earl William and Helen (Lerch) Niepert. She married Jonas P. Reid Jr. on May 18, 1958. He preceded her in death on Sept. 11, 2006.

Ruth was an elementary school teacher for many years for School District 48 in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and had many friends. She loved skiing in her younger days, yoga, bridge, reading and book discussions, and having cocktail hour with family and friends. A good friend said, "There are people who look for a fun experience and people who make an experience fun. You are both."

She is survived by her daughter Julie (Reid) DeRoche, Son James Reid, Daughter Jennifer Reid, Son-in-Law Donald DeRoche, Three Grandsons, Jeffrey DeRoche, Austin Reid and Jason Reid, and two Great-Grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a son, David Reid.

Per Ruth's wishes, she will be cremated. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park in Murphysboro, IL.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.

