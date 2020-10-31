Ruth Ann Davis passed away peacefully on Oct. 24, 2020, at the age of 71.

Ruth Ann was born Oct. 27, 1948, to Russell and Mabel (Sargent) Hails in Mount Vernon.

She attended Mount Vernon High School and enjoyed keeping up with her classmates including the “Chicks of ‘66.” She received her bachelor's degree in education from Southern Illinois University in 1970.

Ruth Ann taught for Benton School District 47 for more than 20 years, most of which was in special education. She was a fierce advocate for her students and kept in touch with many long after they left her classroom. She mentored numerous young teachers during her career and counted several as life-long friends.

She spent her retirement doting over her two granddaughters and spending time with best friends Joyce Thompson, Paula Borgra, Jeanette Dale, and Barb Forsythe. She was an avid reader and loved studying family history.