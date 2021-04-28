Ruth Ann McCann
MURPHYSBORO - Ruth Ann McCann, 91 of Murphysboro passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery in Murphysboro, Father Robert Flannery will officiate. Those wishing to attend should gather at the cemetery before 10:00 a.m. There will be no public visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Andrew Quilters group, or St. Andrew School or Church.
To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.
