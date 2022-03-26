Ruth Ann Taylor

ZEIGLER — Ruth Ann Taylor, 79, of Zeigler and a former Benton resident, passed away Thursday evening, March 24, 2022, at Shawnee Senior Living Center.

Graveside services will held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, at the Zeigler Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Zeigler Baptist Church.

