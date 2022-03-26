Ruth Ann Taylor
ZEIGLER — Ruth Ann Taylor, 79, of Zeigler and a former Benton resident, passed away Thursday evening, March 24, 2022, at Shawnee Senior Living Center.
Graveside services will held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, at the Zeigler Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Zeigler Baptist Church.
For more information or to send online condolences please visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.