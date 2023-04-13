Ruth B. Honey

Aug. 11, 1935 - April 11, 2023

PITTSBURG, IL - Ruth B. Honey, age 87, of rural Pittsburg, IL, passed away at 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Heartland Regional Medical Center of Marion, IL.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home.

Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will be at 2 p.m. with Pastor John Howat presiding.

Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery located near Paulton, IL.

For those prefer, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to "Pleasant Grove Cemetery" and/or "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital." Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory please visit the website wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.