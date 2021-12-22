 Skip to main content
Ruth E. Tripp

MURPHYSBORO — Ruth E. Tripp 93, of Murphysboro, IL, left this earth for her heavenly home on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Life Care Center of Cape Girardeau, MO.

There will be a visitation on Wednesday December 22, 2021, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Pettett Funeral home. Funeral services will be Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Winehill, IL. There will be a visitation at the church from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. with interment to follow at Winehill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may IL, or Winehill Cemetery.

For more information, please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.

