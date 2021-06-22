 Skip to main content
Ruth Ellen Winthrop
Ruth Ellen Winthrop

Ruth Ellen Winthrop

ELKVILLE — Ruth Ellen Winthrop, age 87, of Elkville, died at her home on June 18, 2021.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Elkville Baptist Church from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Scott Slone officiating.

Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Du Quoin.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or the Elkville Baptist Church.

Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin is in charge of services.

For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.

