Ruth Lucretia (Doerr) Tindall passed away at 1:28 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4th, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. She was born April 8, 1930, in Vergennes Township, to Clyde and Florence Ida (Easterling) Doerr.

She married James White "Jim" Tindall on Aug. 3, 1952, in Vergennes, and they shared over fifty-six years of marriage.

Ruth is survived by her daughters: Debra Tindall, and Julie (John) Erbes, grandson Andrew Erbes, his fiancé Christie and her daughters, Lydia and Marcella, all of Murphysboro; grandson Aaron James (Elizabeth) Erbes, great-grandsons: Edison James and Shepherd John Philip of San Diego; brother Ray Doerr of Vergennes and sister-in-law Bettye Doerr of Carbondale.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, William Doerr, sister-in-law, Imogene Doerr, brother Harlen (Ramona) Doerr, and brother Max (Sarah) Doerr.

Funeral services are Thursday, Feb. 9 at 11:30 a.m. at the Murphysboro United Methodist Church – 1500 Pine Street – Pastor Marty McMichael and Michelle Parker-Clark officiating. Visitation will proceed at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service, with interment to follow at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Parrish Cemetery c/o Tama Weil/639 Weil Rd/Vergennes, IL, 62994 or the Children and Youth Programs at Murphysboro United Methodist Church.

