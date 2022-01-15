Ruth M. Parker

Aug. 8, 1917 - Jan. 4, 2022

CARBONDALE – Ruth M. Parker, nee Meyer, departed this life on January 4, 2022.

She was born in Sterling, IL, on August 8, 1917, the third of four daughters born to Reverend Fred and Mrs. Clara Meyer. Ruth graduated from Annawan High School where she met and married the love of her life, Hayden Parker, on June 4, 1938. Together they farmed and raised their sons near Kewanee, IL. Following Hayden's passing in 1976, she ultimately settled in Carbondale, IL.

She is survived by her sons: John (Ginny) Parker of Bellevue, NE, and Jack (Elizabeth) Parker of Carbondale, IL; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Hayden, and sisters: Margaret, Marian and Edna.

Gifts in her memory, may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Carbondale, IL, or Hospice of Southern Illinois.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale, IL. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge of arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Ruth, visit www.meredithfh.com.