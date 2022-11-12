Ruth N. Kissell

July 18, 1927 - Nov. 6, 2022

CARBONDALE – Ruth N. Kissell, 95, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at 5:40 a.m. in her own home, comfortable, and at peace.

Ruth was born on July 18, 1927 in Chicago to Arthur and Gertrude (Hjelkrem) Newborgh.

She attended school in Downers Grove and was a graduate of the University of Illinois in 1956.

During her four years at U of I she was strongly involved with the National Lutheran Council and traveled extensively on religious retreats such as Estes Park in Colorado, Banff in Alberta, Canada, and most notably to the very first Lutheran World Federation Assembly Youth Convention held in July of 1952, in Hanover, Germany. Her favorite memories being the opening communion service outside of a bombed out church and the singing and praying in many different languages.

Back home in Champaign, on the U of I Campus, she was very active with the Lutheran Student Center and was on hand during the first time in history that church services were held specifically for students.

After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences she went on to Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, where she met her future husband while he was attending Lutheran School of Theology.

They were married on Sept. 3, 1960 and became the parents of two children, Paul D. Kissell and Ann E. Mays, both of Carbondale.

Ruth became a member of Epiphany in 1989 and forged many special friendships through their WELCA program. It was at this point she began to feel at home with her new church family and those bonds were still strong up until her death.

Ruth is survived by her two children; and one sister, Barbara Antos of Downers Grove. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Rev. Gerald N. Kissell, her parents and one brother, Arthur Newborgh.

Services for Ruth will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 at Epiphany Lutheran Church with Rev. Brian Coffey officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the church. Burial of both Ruth and Gerald's cremated remains will follow at Oakland Cemetery after which there will be a chili luncheon in the Epiphany Fellowship Room.

Memorials may be made in Ruth's name to the Saint Andrew's Lutheran Church and Campus Center at the University of Illinois or Epiphany Lutheran Church. Donations will be accepted at the church.

These words Ruth shared with a dear friend decades ago ... "For me, the kingdom of God, or Heaven, begins here in our trust in God's Promise that in Jesus Christ we will be with God forever and his promise that there will be no more suffering and tears."

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.