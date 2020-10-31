CARBONDALE - Ruth P. Shea, formerly of Carbondale, died Oct. 21, 2020, surrounded by her family in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Ruth was a respected nurse at Carbondale Memorial Hospital for more than 35 years.

She was predeceased by two children; one grandchild; and her husband, Dr. Edward J. Shea of SIUC.

Ruth is survived by two adult children, eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Plans for memorial service are pending.