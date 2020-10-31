 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ruth P. Shea
0 entries

Ruth P. Shea

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE - Ruth P. Shea, formerly of Carbondale, died Oct. 21, 2020, surrounded by her family in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Ruth was a respected nurse at Carbondale Memorial Hospital for more than 35 years.

She was predeceased by two children; one grandchild; and her husband, Dr. Edward J. Shea of SIUC.

Ruth is survived by two adult children, eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Plans for memorial service are pending.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News