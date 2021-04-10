Ruth Thornton Caldwell

June 12, 1931 - March 21, 2021

LINCOLN, Nebraska — After a life devoted to family and serving others, Ruth Thornton Caldwell passed away peacefully in Lincoln, NE on Saturday, March 21, 2021. She was born in Sanda, Japan, to Rev. S.W. Thornton and Mary Gash Thornton on June 12, 1931. Faced with the imminent outbreak of World War II, at age 6, Ruth returned with her family to the United States. The family made their depression-era home in the beautiful Ozark foothills in rural Tadmore, MO. Ruth was a twin, the eldest of 10 children.

Influenced by her mother, a conservatory-trained musician and pianist for Rev. Thornton's services, music always played a great role in Ruth's life. After graduating from Steelville High School in 1949, Ruth and her twin sister, Alice, began nursing school at St. Luke's Hospital in St. Louis, where she was awarded the R.N. degree in 1952. She met future husband, Paul Caldwell at a missionary conference in the same year, and they were married at Hope Church in St. Louis on January 3, 1953. During the 1950s, Ruth had four children (Stephen, John, Robert, and James). Ruth's family relocated to Carterville, IL, in 1960, when Paul took a faculty position at S.I.U. Mark, Ruth's fifth son, was born and raised there.