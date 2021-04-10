Ruth Thornton Caldwell
June 12, 1931 - March 21, 2021
LINCOLN, Nebraska — After a life devoted to family and serving others, Ruth Thornton Caldwell passed away peacefully in Lincoln, NE on Saturday, March 21, 2021. She was born in Sanda, Japan, to Rev. S.W. Thornton and Mary Gash Thornton on June 12, 1931. Faced with the imminent outbreak of World War II, at age 6, Ruth returned with her family to the United States. The family made their depression-era home in the beautiful Ozark foothills in rural Tadmore, MO. Ruth was a twin, the eldest of 10 children.
Influenced by her mother, a conservatory-trained musician and pianist for Rev. Thornton's services, music always played a great role in Ruth's life. After graduating from Steelville High School in 1949, Ruth and her twin sister, Alice, began nursing school at St. Luke's Hospital in St. Louis, where she was awarded the R.N. degree in 1952. She met future husband, Paul Caldwell at a missionary conference in the same year, and they were married at Hope Church in St. Louis on January 3, 1953. During the 1950s, Ruth had four children (Stephen, John, Robert, and James). Ruth's family relocated to Carterville, IL, in 1960, when Paul took a faculty position at S.I.U. Mark, Ruth's fifth son, was born and raised there.
Ruth had a rich professional career in nursing. This included service in a wide range of capacities: training psychiatric nurses at Anna State Hospital through the Manpower Act (a JFK-era New Frontier program); home public health nursing in the Model Cities program (a Great Society initiative of the War on Poverty); public elder care nursing in Arkansas; and volunteer nursing in clinics (including Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity) that served Nepali nationals, Peace Corp workers, and other NGO's in Kathmandu, Nepal. Ruth was active in civic, educational, and church activities in Southern Illinois in the 1960s and 1970s. Paul and Ruth worked three years in Nepal in the 1980s. They both retired in 1987, returning to live in Southern Illinois in 1999.
Many remember Ruth for her kindness, empathy, sense of humor, and ability to make anyone she met - even strangers - feel loved.
Ruth is preceded in her passing by her parents, by her siblings: Alice, Elsie, Martha, John, and Susan.
She is survived by her siblings: Charles, Samuel, Catherine, and Nancy. Ruth will be greatly missed by her husband, Paul, her sons: Stephen (Pam), John (Thekla), Robert (Noelle), James (Barbara), and Mark (Julia); and their 14 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren that all carry on Ruth's spirit.
