Ruth Virginia Heern

MURPHYSBORO — Ruth Virginia (Sanders) Heern, 75, passed away at 12:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, in Christ Community Church, with the Rev. Toedy Holley Duke officiating. Burial will be in Murdale Gardens of Memory. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Pettett Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Christ Community Church.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the American Cancer Society.

Service information

Mar 4
First Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Pettett Funeral Home
1418 South St.
MURPHYSBORO, IL 62966
Mar 5
Second Visitation
Thursday, March 5, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Christ Community Church
473 W. Harrison Rd.
MURPHYSBORO, IL 62966
Mar 5
Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
11:00AM
Christ Community Church
473 W. Harrison Rd.
MURPHYSBORO, IL 62966
